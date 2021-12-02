Claiborne Co. student wants to get back into the classroom, but says conditions are unsafe

Seth Bailey is immunocompromised. He wants to get back to school with his friends, but he and his mom said the conditions are unsafe.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — For Seth Bailey, a student at Claiborne High School, distance learning has presented many obstacles.

“It hurts my grades. It really does. I don’t know how else to explain it," Seth said. "It’s just difficult to learn online."

Despite the difficulties with learning from home, returning to the classroom is not an option. He is immunocompromised and is at-risk of contracting COVID-19.

“He was quickly diagnosed with Chrome's, a chronic lifelong condition. There’s not a cure for it. He had to be hospitalized,” said Seth’s mom, Alison Bailey.

He and his mom said the mask policy at Claiborne High School isn’t being followed. As a result, it's dangerous for him to return to the classroom. So, he must continue virtual learning, facing obstacles along the way.

We reached out to the Claiborne County school district. They said that they are following the police. However, in the days after Mayor Joseph Brooks signed a mask mandate, the principal at Seth’s school sent an email to staff saying there would be no punishments for those not wearing masks.

Alison Bailey said she fears it could be a death sentence to send her son to school if people aren't wearing masks.

“It could cause him to end up with a severe prolonged case of COVID-19, up to the point of death,” said Alison Bailey.

He said it was too big of a risk to return to school.

“It puts me at risk if I’m there," he said. "I have to stay home, I can’t put myself at that risk, can’t put my life at risk.”

Distance learning is not only affecting his grades, but also his mental health. He said that it's difficult not being able to see his friends like he used to.