Seventh-grade teacher helps students understand Russian invasion of Ukraine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — World history can be a hard topic for many children, but it can be even harder when history unfolds right in front of their eyes. When Russia invaded Ukraine and the war turned into the largest ground war in Europe since World War II, many children may not have fully understood the significance of what they were seeing.

"Well, it is a huge, major event," said Michael Hopper, a teacher in Anderson County Schools who is helping students understand the headlines they may see at home. "And for a 12, 13-year-old kid, it can be overwhelming."

He started teaching them about the history between Ukraine and Russia in terms young students would be able to understand. He explained that the two countries used to be together in one bigger country and that the fall of the Soviet Union led to tension with Russia's neighbors.

He also shares maps with them, helping students identify them and see areas where there is conflict.

"I've learned that, in their past, they used to be joined together but now they're split up," said one of his students. "And that's led to conflict today that's been going on."

Some students said they were scared by the invasion of Ukraine, worried about the consequences it could have at home. Some said they have friends who live in or near Ukraine, and they are afraid for their lives.

"Knowing people there in it, you're just hoping that they can get out in time or just that where they are, it's not affected there," said another of his students.

Hopper said he understands that conflict, struggle and war are far from easy topics to approach in class. But since it's his job to teach history; war is a part of history. He also teaches about the consequences it can have, touching on topics like how the invasion can impact countries around the world.

"Even though it's a bad circumstance that's going on over in Europe right now, it's been neat to talk about and fill in the gaps for the kids," he said.