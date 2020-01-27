Several school districts are closed Monday as flu season continues to keep people inside with coughs, sniffles and sore throats.

Union County Schools are closed today after they shut their doors early last week, on Friday. They said that around 15 percent of students had been out sick. They also said that students are not only staying home for the flu and that illnesses vary from school to school.

RELATED: Union County Schools closed Friday and Monday for illness, Lenoir City Schools closed Friday

Jefferson County Schools are also closed Monday and will be closed Tuesday too, due to a higher number of absences across the county, according to officials.

RELATED: Clinton Middle School closed again Thursday after a substantial water leak

Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville is also closed today.

The Lenoir City School system was also closed Friday but it should be open Monday.