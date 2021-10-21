Sevier Co. Board of Education names Stephanie Huskey as Interim Director of Schools

Officials said that Stephanie Huskey has been employed with Sevier County Schools since 1994, making her a 27-year veteran educator.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Board of Education named a new Interim Director of Schools during its Wednesday meeting. They said Stephanie Huskey would take the role while the board searches for a new permanent Director of Schools.

Huskey has worked with Sevier County Schools since 1994, according to officials. They said she is a 27-year veteran educator who taught history and geography. She also worked as an assistant principal and served as the principal at Sevier County High School.

They said she recently joined the central office as the Supervisor of Personnel and Health Services. She also coached basketball in Sevier County.