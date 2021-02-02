Sevier Co. school director Jack Parton announces he plans to retire after 33 years

Parton has led as the county's director of schools for 33 years after taking the job in 1988. He said he plans to fully retire at the end of the school year.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Sevier County Schools superintendent Jack Parton announced Monday he is stepping down from his role and intends to fully retire at the end of the school year.

Parton has led as the county's director of schools for 33 years after taking the job in 1988. He started his teaching career in 1979 at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School before being promoted to assistant principal between 1985 and 1988.

Starting in December with the school board's approval, Parton said he will begin assisting his successor and overseeing ongoing construction projects related to the expansion of Northview Academy and building of Sevier County Junior High School. He said he then intends to retire after the spring semester.

"I have spoken with our school board members, and they understand and are supportive of my decision. This is not an action that I take lightly," he said. "We have all labored to provide our children with the best school experience and future opportunities that we can offer. Doing so has been an honor and a privilege. We have faced many challenges, and as I reflect, I am very proud of the work that we have all done together."

Parton said he wants to focus his time and energy on his family and loved ones who've supported him through the years.