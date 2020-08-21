Sevier County dads share tips for families with students learning from home

Thousands of East Tennessee students opted to learn virtually this fall. For many of them, it's their first time in an online program.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn — Billie Ballantine and his two kids are starting to get the hang of virtual learning after a few days into the semester.

"It's just like learning a new app on your phone or your computer," Ballantine said. "It's going to take a minute for things to click in."

Ballantine said he wasn't sure what the administration had planned for a safe return to school, so he opted to keep his kids at home.

"I'm home working anyway," he said. "That's the only way I can guarantee that I know my kids are being taken care of and everything's fine."

Now, a few days into the semester, they've got a routine. His kids can sleep in a bit later than normal, have breakfast and then log onto their classes.

Both of them have live sessions with their teachers and classmates, but the times vary. That's why Ballantine said it's important to stay organized with a dry erase board or notepad that tells everyone what they need to be doing.

"Getting up groggy at eight in the morning and not knowing what links are where and what emails and stuff [you need] can be pretty stressful," he said. "Keep track of what the kids need to be doing throughout the day."

His other advice to virtual learners is to stay active.

"[Physical education] teachers need more credit than they get," Ballantine said. "As part of virtual learning, there's still a lot of activity that needs to be done."

Other families have had a bit more difficulty with virtual learning. Zachary McCollum said technology issues have played a big role in that.

"It's just a constant battle, getting everything to work," he said. "[My daughter's class] got cut off at 8 a.m. because the teacher didn't have good reception."

He said there are a lot of different codes required to log into different programs and classes, which is difficult for young learners to keep track of.

"It's live, and there are multiple children and then the teacher on the screen so you can interact, which is great," McCollum said. "But since I've been staying home, this has been a full-time job for me."

McCollum's 8-year-old son has ADHD, which makes it hard to focus or sit still. On Thursday, he and his son logged on at 7:30 a.m. to start the school day. They turned his computer off at 9:35 p.m. — roughly 14 hours later.