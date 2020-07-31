Sevier County officials to collect school supplies during 2020 Cram a Cruiser Event, Friday and Saturday

Sevier County deputies and Sevierville Police will be in the Walmart parking lot off Parkway to collect school supplies.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — As students start returning to school, many are packing their bags with school supplies. Sevier County officials are packing for school too — but they're not filling up their bags.

Instead, Sevier County deputies and the Sevierville Police Department will pack a cruiser with school supplies Friday and Saturday, during the 2020 Cram a Cruiser event. The event is meant to help students and teachers prepare for school.

They will be in the Walmart parking lot, at 1414 Parkway, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone who wants to donate items and help fill the cruiser with supplies will be able to. People can also donate money.

Officials said they filled two cruisers in 2019, and the supplies were used by the Sevier County School System to help teachers fill their classrooms. People also donated around $1,000 to buy more supplies last year.

“We’re hoping to help our schoolchildren and teachers, even more, this year,” SPD Lieutenant Rebecca Cowan said in a release. “Please stop by when you see SPD and SCSO cruisers at Wal Mart and help by donating school supplies.”