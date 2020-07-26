Sevier County Schools adjusts fall calendar, to finalize reopening plans during meeting on Monday

Students with last names beginning with the letters A-L will start on Aug. 17. Students with last names beginning with the letters M-Z will start on Aug. 18.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Tennessee, school districts are finalizing reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Sevier County said the original school calendar has been adjusted. Students were originally scheduled to go back on Aug. 13, but Aug. 11, 12, 13, and 14 have now been designated as training days for teachers.

The first day for students will be staggered with students attending on either Monday, Aug. 17, or Tuesday, Aug. 18, according to a release from the county. Students with last names beginning with the letters A-L will start on Aug. 17. Students with last names beginning with the letters M-Z will start on Aug. 18.

Sevier County said all students will attend on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Parents who need to adjust the scheduled first day for their children (Aug. 17 or 18) should call the school principal.

The Sevier County Board of Education said it will hold a specially called workshop and meeting on Monday, July 27, to finalize plans for reopening school for the 2020-2021 school year.

The workshop will begin at 3:00 p.m., and the meeting will follow at 4:30 p.m., according to the county. In order to maintain compliance with currently active Executive Orders issued by state and local government, both will be held in the auditorium at Sevier County High School.

Anyone interested in attending will be required to wear a mask and be subject to a non-contact temperature screening prior to entering, according to Sevier County. Seating will be designated to maintain social distancing and the maximum attendance capacity will be 50 people.

The workshop and meeting will be live-streamed and the links are available here.