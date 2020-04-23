KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic is triggering stressful situations for millions.

Missing friends from school, events or activities can be upsetting for a child. Adults have many ways to deal with those feelings, but sometimes a kid’s response is taking a step back in time.

It's called regression. That's when a child repeats old 'child-like' behaviors: like wanting to sleep in bed with mom or dad, baby talk, or thumb sucking.



“They're noticing. They're watching,” said Dr. Jan Neece, Director of Psychology Services of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “When their routine is out of order, that can trigger stress reactions, and no one's routine is like it was a month ago.”

According to Neece, if your child is regressing he or she is yearning for connection and reassurance that everything is going to be okay.

“We may be powerless over the fact that this pandemic is happening, but we're not helpless,” said Dr. Neece. “We still have many things that we're in control of. And our children need to know that we've got that kind of attitude.”

Instead of scolding the child for the ‘baby-like’ behavior, approach them with empathy. It's important not to endorse the behavior, but remember it’s a normal response.



Find ways to bring balance and reassurance in their lives by setting a routine or making a family schedule. If you haven't already, Dr. Neece suggests you make a plan. Establish a new routine and schedule for the family.