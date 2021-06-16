Small teacher to student ratio keeps kids engaged during summer learning programs

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn has been touring the region getting a first-hand look at what's happening inside classrooms.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Statewide summer learning programs kicked off in June, offering students a way to catch up after a school year filled with challenges.

"All of our districts worked so hard throughout the year, but a pandemic is a pandemic," she said.

To prevent students from slipping in their studies after a year unlike any other, all school districts are offering remediation programs that focus on reading and math. The programs were not required, but targeted students who needed a boost.

Schwinn said she was impressed by what she saw.

"It's about relationships and community and children and teachers being able to come together," she said.

One of her stops included Mary Blount Elementary School in Blount County. She toured numerous classrooms and was happy to see small student-to-teacher ratios.

With a smaller ratio, Schwinn said that students can get more attention from their teachers. Some schools may even have multiple teachers in the classroom, meaning more hands are involved in helping children succeed.

Lawmakers and educators have raised concerns about student engagement. Leaders were worried students' focus would be diminished, but Director of Schools Rob Britt said they've seen the opposite.

"I think it comes from the enthusiasm for our teachers, quality of resources we're using and then the fact we're in small learning groups," he said.

At Mary Blount, classrooms were made of numerous small groups. Either two or three students were paired with a single teacher. As a result, students could get a personalized experience that normally wouldn't be available during the school year.

"I think it's going to be a game-changer for many of our students that maybe fell behind a little bit," said Britt.

He said there weren't any issues staffing educators over the summer. Many were ready to lend a helping hand towards student success.

"This is a great opportunity to make sure they start next year school ready," said Schwinn.