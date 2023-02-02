'Obviously, it's a concern' | Some TN parents speaking out against third-grade retention law

The new law could hold some third-grade students back if they don't perform well enough on a state test.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In March of 2021, lawmakers passed § TCA 49-6-3115. It requires students who don't score well on a standardized test to either repeat the third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring sessions in the fourth grade. However, this law has caused worry in classrooms and homes across the state.

"Obviously, it's a concern," said Aubrey Cagle, a mother of a third-grade student in Tennessee. "You take a child who's been in class with their classmates for several years, and now one test is going to decide if they continue on or not."

Students can "exceed," "meet," "approach" or be "below expectations" on the statewide TCAP exam. If they approach or are below expectations on the English and Language Arts exam in third grade, state law would require them to repeat third grade, go to summer school or attend tutoring.

Jon Rysewyk, the Knox County Schools Superintendent, said that he believes the law will not be struck down anytime soon. He said if students don't pass with the necessary scores in the fourth grade, they can be retained again in the fourth grade.

"We've heard a lot of discussions and I think there are some bills coming on the floor that may modify some of that," he said.

Representatives David Hawk (R - Greene Co.) and Ron Travis (R - Dayton) both proposed bills that would restore decision-making to the schools, among other changes. Hawk introduced HB 0093, which would let schools determine if a student should move on to the fourth grade. Travis introduced HB 0107, which would require schools to make a retention policy for students, instead of automatically requiring them to be held back.

The Knox County Education Coalition also said they met with Lt. Governor Randy McNally to voice their concerns about the retention law. Many parents also said there was no proof that summer camp or tutoring would boost scores on the tests. They said they are prepared to protest the law at the Knox County Schools meeting on Feb. 9.

"I asked another representative what kind of discussion was around this, and who thought this was a good idea. I really haven't found that answer yet," said Tim Buss, with the coalition.

However, McNally said he wants the law to stay as it is.