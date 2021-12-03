Some push for later in-person school times for high schoolers

It's rise-and-shine for more than 1 million Tennessee Kindergarten through twelfth-grade students. The pandemic shifted many class start times later.

The pandemic and virtual learning shifted many class start times later.

"We started at 9 a.m. instead of 7 a.m., a full two hours difference and obviously, he was getting all the sleep he needed," said Katherine Brown, who has a student in high school.

During remote learning, Brown says that the two-hour later start time made a huge difference for her junior at Hillsboro High.

"He's more alert and he's just happier, feels better, physical health, and mental health feels better," she said.

Before the pandemic, Brown's oldest son's honors math class started at 7:05 a.m.

"He would come home at the end of the day and say 'I don't remember a single thing we did in that class ... nothing,' cause they're so sleepy," Brown said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it's better for high schoolers' development to sleep in later in the morning.

"We know that attendance is better, grades are better, mental health said better," said Gina Pupo-Walker, of Metro's School Board.

Pupo-Walker is an advocate for later high school start times and says she'll continue to push for it.

Metro schools released a statement that said in part, "there is a general consensus that high school students should start later."

But it goes on to say previous planning revealed complications involving, "after school employment, childcare for younger siblings, athletics, and transportation challenges.