South Knoxville Elementary moves to online learning for 10 days beginning Monday

KCS said this is expected to last for 10 school days, and students will return to school for in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16, unless otherwise notified.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — South Knoxville Elementary School will move to online learning beginning on Monday, Nov. 2, according to Knox County Schools.

KCS said this is expected to last for 10 school days, and students will return to school for in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16, unless otherwise notified.

Officials said the decision is based on the metric of teacher/school staff attendance.

Online learning is being implemented in order to ensure that students continue to receive high-quality instruction, according to KCS.