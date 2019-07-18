In February the Knox County Board of Education voted to address a major shortage in special education teachers.

RELATED: Knox County school board approves incentive plan to attract new special education teachers

"We're actually going to get a closer look in a few week about how those numbers turned out," chair, Terry Hill said.

With only two no votes, the board decided to change the incentives for new recruits by upping the stipend from $5,000 to $7,000 in hopes of competing with other districts in the state and across the country.

"I'm certain the bonus situation that we passed for our special area folks has been successful," Hill said.

However, the incentive is a three year agreement and teachers would receive $3,000 their first year and $2,000 each year after. Six months later and about a month out from the start of school, Hill said she believes it may have worked.

"My understanding is they we will have every classroom staffed by the start of the school year and that includes special education," she said.

But board member Patti Bounds said it is the kind of issue you have to look at from a broader angle.

"It is a shortage nationwide, it is not a new problem," Bounds said.

In East Tennessee, Hill said shortages are always a major concern for the district.

"We need competitive and we've got to by law make sure these students are taken care of with specially trained teachers," she said.

With the new year around the corner she said teachers and administrators are hopeful about what comes next.

"I have good feelings about this year, we are ready to go back and can't quite say that for the students but we're ready for them," she said.

On top of special education teachers, the school system is also looking for more substitute teachers. The district is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year until Aug. 28. That application window will open again on Dec. 2.

"It continues to be a problem. We've done a lot of initiatives to solve that as well. A lot of that had to do with employment and insurance benefits," Bounds said.