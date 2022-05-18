Graduates to walk across the stage, honored over weekend commencement ceremonies

Graduates from UT, Knox County Schools and beyond will celebrate finishing their years of studying over the weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a big weekend for many graduating students in Knox County. Schools across the area will host commencement ceremonies, giving students a chance to walk across the stage and finally claim their diplomas.

The University of Tennessee will split its Spring 2022 undergraduate commencement ceremonies into different events for different colleges. They said all ceremonies will be held in Thompson-Boling Arena, and summer graduates could have a chance to walk across the stage.

They said ceremonies will last around 2 hours and professional photos will be taken by Big Orange Professional Photography during each ceremony. They also said there were no plans to require tickets for guests to enter. However, school officials also said they would contact graduates if those plans change.

All UT ceremonies will also be played live on the UT website. A schedule of when colleges will have their ceremonies is also available below.

Friday

8:30 a.m. — Graduate and Professional Hooding

12:30 p.m. — College of Education, Health and Human Sciences

4 p.m — Herbert College of Agriculture

7 p.m. — College of Social Work

Saturday

8:30 a.m. — College of Arts and Sciences

12:30 p.m. — College of Law

4 p.m. — College of Communication and Information

7 p.m. — Tickle College of Engineering

Sunday

12 p.m. — Haslam College of Business

4 p.m. — College of Architecture and Design

7 p.m. — College of Nursing

Knox County Schools will also host their Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies at high school campuses. The ceremonies will take place from May 19 through June 3, and a complete schedule for different schools is available online.