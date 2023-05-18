Congrats, grads! | Spring commencement ceremonies begin at UT

The University of Tennessee will award approximately 3,952 undergraduate degrees and 1,058 graduate degrees and certificates.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee will host 11 commencement ceremonies from May 18 to May 20 as it welcomes more than 5,000 graduates into its alumni family.

This year’s commencement speakers include prominent alumni, business leaders and distinguished experts in addition to members of the graduating class.

UT will award approximately 3,952 undergraduate degrees and 1,058 graduate degrees and certificates. All ceremonies can be watched online.

The first commencement ceremony of 2023 is in the books for the University of Tennessee!! @wbir @UTKnoxville pic.twitter.com/jXm1gB46cc — Matt Hagen (@Matt_E_Hagen) May 18, 2023

The future is bright for these graduates. UT’s Center for Career Development and Academic Exploration gathered information from 81% of the 2022 bachelor's degree graduates and 90% of them had either found jobs within six months of graduation or opted to continue their education.

Out of those 90%, 60% stayed in Tennessee, and of those, 50% stayed in Knoxville.