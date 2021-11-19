Spring registration for free, online AP classes now open for eligible Tennessee students

The Tennessee Department of Education announced that spring registration for online AP classes was open.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Eligible high school students in Tennessee now have the chance to register for free, online advanced placement classes this spring.

The Tennessee Department of Education made the announcement on Friday. They said students can sign up through the AP Access for ALL program, which provides advanced classes virtually. Since the classes are online, officials said they hope to bridge barriers and provide more access to AP classes across the state.

The program launched in June 2021, and officials said that before that, around half of Tennessee high school students had access to an AP class at their school. As of November, they said 86% of all public high schools partnered with the program to provide advanced courses.

By taking AP classes, students can earn college credit while still in high school. That way, students can be better prepared for higher education and go to college with some credit on their record already, easing the transition from high school and helping them get a degree.

AP Access for ALL emphasizes providing advanced classes in lower-income regions of the state, serving 29 counties classified as at-risk or distressed. In East Tennessee, only Grainger, Union and Loudon counties do not participate in the program.

It offers 15 different advanced placement courses including art history, calculus, psychology, U.S. history and language.

The program enrolled 1,200 high school students in online courses taught by 53 Tennessee educators during its first semester.

“AP classes help students build college skills and confidence and explore new topics and career paths before they ever step foot on campus. We encourage students to talk to their counselors about taking these free, online AP classes,” said Gina Pavlovich, the director of the program.