TN Dept. of Education says 60% of third graders did not meet expectations on TCAP exam, could face retention

State education leaders said 40% of students at least met expectations on the exam, an increase compared to last year's reported 35% of students.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released a statewide average of English Language Arts scores that shows "historic gains in third grade reading," despite 60% of students across the state scoring below proficient.

This year, students who do not meet the proficiency threshold on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program's ELA portion face being held back, after a state law went into effect. To avoid retention, students can retake the test, enroll in summer school or advance to the fourth grade with a tutor assigned to them.

The TDOE's specific role in the new law is limited to reviewing appeals in accordance with the State Board of Education rule and providing a report to the General Assembly. They are also responsible for posting the appeals window and process.

School districts are responsible for mailing TCAP scores to families and notifying them if their student is at-risk for retention. Districts are required to host their own intervention programs, including summer programs and providing tutors. They are also responsible for offering opportunities to retake the exam.

TDOE said this year's increase in students who met expectations was the largest in a single year since the state updated its ELA academic standards in 2017. They said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, only a third of third graders in Tennessee met expectations on the exam's ELA portion.

A timeline showing the window families have to retake the test or appeal the scores is available on the TDOE's website. Generally, they have between May 30 and June 30 to submit an appeal, and between May 22 and June 5 to retake the exam.