TN Dept. of Education: Roughly half of East Tennessee counties fell below state average for third-grade TCAP ELA exams

In East Tennessee, roughly half of districts scored below the state's average of 40% for meeting expectations on the ELA portion of the TCAP exam.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released a breakdown of how districts did in the third-grade English Language Arts portion of state exams for Spring 2023.

On Monday, May 22, the department released the statewide average for the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program's ELA scores that it said showed "historic gains in third-grade reading."

"Providing districts, schools and families with data about how their students are performing is essential," Commissioner Penny Schwinn. "I appreciate the dedication and ongoing efforts of Tennessee districts and schools as they work with families to help them choose the best pathway for their children and their future success."

Around 40% of third-grade students scored proficient across the state, which means around 60% did not. So, more than half the third-graders in Tennessee are at risk of retention after a new law took effect this school year.

According to the report, 13 East Tennessee districts scored below the statewide average proficiency of 40%, while 14 East Tennessee districts scored above. The following counties and city schools are listed below:

Alcoa City - 40.28%

Anderson County - 44.32%

Blount County - 37.04%

Campbell County - 31.27%

Claiborne County - 31.16%

Clinton City - 55.03%

Cocke County - 27.51%

Cumberland County - 34.42%

Fentress County - 30.98%

Grainger County - 46.23%

Hamblen County - 40.92%

Hancock County - 32.35%

Jefferson County - 38.57%

Knox County - 42.9%

Lenoir City - 31.79%

Loudon County - 46.94%

Maryville City - 74.68%

Monroe County - 26.67%

Morgan County - 41.02%

Newport City - 54.69%

Oak Ridge - 58.74%

Oneida Special School - 32.76%

Roane County - 40.96%

Scott County - 40.55%

Sevier County - 35.27%

Sweetwater City - 42.42%

The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission was at 27.76% proficiency.

Across the state, TDOE said 40% of third graders met expectations, up from 35% last year. TDOE said this year's increase in students who met expectations was the largest in a single year since the state updated its ELA academic standards in 2017. It said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, only a third of third graders in Tennessee met expectations on the exam's ELA portion.

The remaining 60% who didn't meet expectations could face retention. To avoid retention, students can retake the test, enroll in summer school or advance to the fourth grade with a tutor assigned to them.

On Friday, May 19th, individual student ELA scores for third graders were released to the Tennessee school districts. School districts are responsible for mailing TCAP scores to families, notifying them if their student is at-risk for retention and pathways to fourth-grade promotion, including the TCAP retake opportunity, parent appeal-free summer camp and/or tutoring in the upcoming school year.

Third-grade students who scored “below” or “approaching” are eligible and will be prioritized for these supports, although some students may meet certain exceptions outlined in the law.

Families of students scoring "approaching" on the TCAP or TCAP retest have the option to request an appeal of a local retention decision on behalf of their third-grade student.