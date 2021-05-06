States and counties budgeting more for mental health services ahead of new school year

School counselors have been working overtime this year, helping students through a mental health crisis caused by the events of the past year.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week marks Children's Mental Health Awareness Week in Tennessee. Its theme is "flip the script on mental health" and officials are daring people to change others' hearts and minds about mental health, challenging myths and stigmas about it.

The need for more conversations about mental health is growing. School counselors have been working overtime this year, helping students through a mental health crisis caused by the events of the past year — the COVID-19 pandemic, racial injustice and economic downturns.

It's been exhausting for many counselors and now, they're making sure they have extra support going into the new year. Some said they are facing a mental health crisis with their students.

In Knox County, Mayor Glen Jacobs announced an additional $3 million going towards mental health for students. It will fund 50 new positions within Knox County Schools for mental and behavioral health experts.

This school year came with changes, including an increase in anxiety for kids.

"The stress that parents are dealing with is trickling right down to the child, and the child comes to school crying, anxious and upset," said Anderson County Schools counselor Ashley Sutton. "It's been the hardest school year I've ever had and I've been doing this 15 years."

Sutton is responsible for more than 300 students' mental health. She said even with extra contracted professionals working alongside her, she still struggles.

"I'm drowning, I feel like I'm not meeting their needs," she said.

Earlier this year, Governor Lee proposed a $250 million mental health fund to assist the families of K-12 students. It will allow the state to increase the services available from community mental health providers and schools.

Before Lee's announcement, Anderson County Schools leaders were already planning to add an additional mental health therapist and several social workers for the next school year.

Sutton is hopeful about the additional help.

"I'm very excited that the county is on board, and now the state is on board and it's finally coming to light," she said.

The hard work is paying off. She said compared to last August, students are coping better. She said she has started seeing some students using coping mechanisms she has taught them.

But there's still a lot of work ahead.

"We have to meet the mental health needs of every student every day before that child will succeed academically, socially and emotionally," she said.