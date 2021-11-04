Student artwork displayed along street during event to support art education

Proceeds for the event went to the art departments in Clinton City Schools and Anderson County Schools.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Music, color and runners all showed up at Market Street on Saturday for an event to support the art departments in some East Tennessee schools.

The first annual Mosaic Color 5K/Fun Mile event was held to raise funds for the art departments in Clinton City Schools and Anderson County Schools. Participants had the chance to start their weekends with exercise, art from students and music from Blaze Ukulele and the Orff Ensemble.

"You know, raising some money for the arts is a great bonus," said Alison Greenhouse, an art teacher in Anderson County Schools. "But having families enjoying art and really exposing families to what we do in Anderson County in the art programs is really important."

The artwork will stay on display along Market Street for the next several days.