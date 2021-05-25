Students and families celebrate the end of an unusual school year on a high note

"I think we learned a lot about kids this year and just how resilient they are.”

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Jennie Council, a mom whose children attend schools in Knox County, learned something different about her kids this year amid all the changes that came during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So yeah, kids, I think we learned a lot about kids this year and how resilient they are,” she said.

To celebrate that resilience, Council hosted an ice cream party on the last day of school.

"It was an interesting year for sure. It feels really like a relief," she said.

This past school year was very different for the students. For most of them, they said wearing masks was the most challenging.

“I mean, sometimes I would just take it down because I’m about to suffocate,” said Kingston Williams.

For Council’s daughter Madeline, it was hard to know what her classmates looked like.

“It was kinda crazy because you never knew what anyone looked like because they all had their masks on,” she said.

All of the changes did not take away from their learning experience.

“I really enjoyed middle school, it was a great opportunity, and even though we didn't get to do many things, I still loved it,” said Council.

Even after a few quarantines, they pushed through.

“We had a few quarantines in our house, but being in person for the entire year was such a gift for our kids,” said Council.

Andrew Mullinax, a 9th grader at Bearden High school, learned a valuable lesson.