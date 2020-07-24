Students applying to attend UT in 2021 don't have to submit ACT, SAT scores

The university announced Friday it was making the standard test scores, typically a necessary component to apply, optional for 2021 admissions.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Prospective students applying to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in August 2021 don't have to submit an ACT or SAT test score as part of the admissions application process.

The university announced Friday it was making the standard test scores, typically a necessary component to apply, optional for 2021 admissions.

UT said in a release that many universities in the country are allowing the standardized performance tests to be optional amid the many ways COVID-19 has disrupted society.

Some companies and centers also have put off making the test available, which hampers juniors and seniors from taking standard tests.

ACT and SAT results are but one part of how universities evaluate a candidate. Essays and scholastic record and activities are typically other measures.

Anyone who wants to submit their scores can still do so.

Chancellor Donde Plowman said in the release UTK wants to be flexible and compassionate considering the times everyone is living in.

“Future Vols should not have to put off their college education or choose another university because they lack access to standardized testing,” Plowman is quoted as saying.

For fall 2021 at UTK, the application process begins Aug. 1. Thousands of would-be students in Tennessee and outside of it apply every year to get in.

"University officials will review the results of this year’s process and make a determination about extending it beyond the 2021 admissions cycle," UT's release states.

According to the university, applicants will be considered regardless of test score submissions for Honors and Scholars programs and many scholarships if their application is submitted and completed by the appropriate deadline.