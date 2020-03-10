Students at Cherokee High School to fully move to virtual learning next week

Officials said that all students in Cherokee High School will learn from home Oct. 5 - 9, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with Hawkins County Schools said that all instruction will move online at Cherokee High School starting Oct. 5. The change will last until Oct. 9, officials said.

They said that the change was due to a rise in identified COVID-19 cases affecting staff and students at the school. Students will need to log in to their classes scheduled, officials said.

They will also need to watch for instructions from their teachers, according to a release. Classes will resume as scheduled the week of Oct. 19 after fall break, according to the release.