Students get school supplies during downtown "Back-to-School Bash" at Water Angel Ministry

The event was held at The Water Angel Ministry in downtown Knoxville, where backpacks, crayons and other supplies were given away.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The start of the school year is approaching quickly for students, and some may not be prepared. So, officials working with The Water Angel Ministry in downtown Knoxville held an event to help them get ready for class.

They handed out backpacks, crayons and other school supplies during the "Back-to-School Bash." They also gave away food, drinks and popsicles for families that showed up. It was held Saturday, between 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Children had to be present to receive a backpack and supplies. Officials said they understood how much of a difference having new supplies could make for kids.

"We want every kid to be able to feel special when they go into school, that they have something new," Kristy Oran said, a board member of the ministry. "So they would have their new backpack, their new supplies and it's brand new to them."