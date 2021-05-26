Students in the Scarboro community getting support to help them further their education

The donation is meaningful to that community for many reasons.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Students in the Scarboro community are getting support to help them further their education.

First, Y-12 National Security Complex is donating $8,500 to the Scarboro Alumni Association.

That number, 8,500, represents the 85 Black students who changed the course of history in our state: the Oak Ridge 85.

Those students were the first to integrate a public school system in the southeast.

Secondly, the money will go to students in that community.

The endowment provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors who have an association with the Scarboro community and who choose to continue their education. It is another step in paying it forward.

The check presentation will start Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Scarboro Community Center.