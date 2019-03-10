SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Commissioners in Sullivan County passed a resolution Wednesday night stating the county will fund schools an additional $800,000 if attendance figures prove a loss of local revenue exceeding one percent.

School system and county leaders are at odds over figures about the loss of revenue based on attendance figures.

The county projects a 1-percent loss based on declining enrollment within the schools, but the school board projects a 2-percent loss.

The commission's resolution intends to meet a "maintenance of effort" state standard. It's all in an effort to keep schools up to required funding and open.

The Maintenance of Effort Test requires that local fund does not drop lower than per-pupil revenue. This means that, if the school system doesn't receive the money from the county, the system would lose more than $4 million in state funding per month.

School board members will vote on that same resolution in a meeting Thursday night.

