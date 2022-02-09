Superintendent search: Knox County school board set to get list of finalists as process accelerates

The board will interview finalists and is expected to vote on its choice on Feb. 22.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County's nine school board members will receive names and recommendations Wednesday night for the finalists in line to become the next superintendent.

The months-long process is about to accelerate, with the Knox County Board of Education likely to pick a new leader at its Feb. 22 meeting.

The board likely will receive and agree on three to five finalists, school board members have said.

It meets at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Main Assembly Room of the City County Building downtown.

The Tennessee School Boards Association has been screening and reviewing potential candidates to help the board. At least 18 people applied, including a handful of educators from Tennessee.

It's a diverse geographic group with a breadth of academic experience. But it's not diverse from a gender and racial perspective. The list released at WBIR's request last month appears to show one female among 17 males.

One inside candidate who has a shot at becoming a finalist is Jon Rysewyk, Knox County Schools assistant superintendent and chief academic officer.

In addition to receiving the prospective finalists, the board is expected to address interview questions and an interview schedule for the finalists.

Interviews are planned for next week.

Superintendent Bob Thomas announced last year he'd retire at the end of this school year. The board has agreed to offer a base salary of $250,000 for the next leader of the system that consists of some 60,000 students.

KCS is the third-largest public system in the state.

Others who have expressed an interest in the job aside from Rysewyk, as previously reported:

Jeff Perry, superintendent of schools in Hamblen County

Christopher Bernier, chief of staff, Clark County, Nev., School District, Las Vegas

Gregory Brown, division superintendent, Russell County Public Schools, Lebanon, Va.

Jharrett Bryantt, executive officer and assistant superintendent, Houston Independent School District, Houston, Texas

Joseph Centamore, deputy superintendent, South Huntington School District, Huntington Station, N.Y.

Vincent Colaluca, executive director, Hamilton Clermont Cooperative (Information Technology Center), Loveland, Ohio.

Jerry Gibson, superintendent, Galveston Independent School District, Galveston, Texas

David Hicks, superintendent, Bremen City Schools, Bremen, Ga.

Randy Mahlerwein, assistant superintendent of secondary schools, Mesa Public Schools, Mesa, Ariz.

Amy Rex, superintendent, Milton Town School District, Milton, Vt.

Kirk Shrum, chief school leadership officer, Henry County Schools, McDonough, Ga.

Adam Steel, superintendent, SAU No. 39 - Amherst, Mont Vernon, and Souhegan Cooperative School Districts, Amherst, N.H.

John Tucker, superintendent, Camden County Schools, Kingsland, Ga.

Other Tennessee names on the list: James "Chip" Gray, principal, Paris Special School District, Paris, Tenn.; Joseph Miller, physical education teacher, Morgan County Schools, Coalfield, Tenn.; Bobby Wells, teacher, West Valley Middle School, Knox County Schools.