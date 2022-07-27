Sweetwater City Schools still does not have a contract for buses, and school starts next week

Education leaders said negotiations with contractors over pay are still ongoing. The school year is scheduled to begin on August 5.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Sweetwater City Schools said it is still looking for a way to transport students as the start of the school year fast approaches.

The first day of school in Monroe County is scheduled for August 5, but some families are wondering whether buses will be running. The county is still trying to negotiate with school bus contractors over pay.

The Sweetwater school system released a statement about the situation below:

"We sub-contract our bus service through the county. We currently do not have a contract for our bus services. With that being said, negotiations are still going on as we speak. I am prayerful that this gets resolved soon because I know the stress and anxiety that parents, school officials and bus contractors are going through as we attempt to find common ground. As a student that rode a bus, I see the importance of having buses and hope to come to a positive conclusion for all involved."

Monroe County Schools said it has been losing bus drivers over contract negotiations. The old contract included a $400 monthly stipend and around $1.38 per seat per bus, per day. The new contract removed the stipend but gave bus drivers a 3% seat rate raise.

Several contractors said they would not renew their contracts because they said the school system wasn't willing to raise their pay rates to the amount necessary to stay in business.

Katherine Baker was one of the school bus contractors in Monroe County who stepped back this year. Her company ran 11 routes for the district and has been for the last 7 years. She previously spoke with WBIR.

"In order to get me back, I would have to have a raise," she said.

The school district awarded seven contracts at the transportation committee meeting in June. However, Baker said there used to be about 50 contracts. The vast majority of contractors did not re-apply.