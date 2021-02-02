Sweetwater City Schools to use snow days, close Sept. 1-2 due to COVID-19

The district said it is not offering virtual learning. It will just be closed on those days. Students will return Tuesday, Sept. 7.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — Sweetwater City Schools announced it will use its snow days to close on Sept. 1 and 2 due to COVID-19.

Teachers will still come in for professional development on Friday, Sept. 3.

Students will return Tuesday, Sept. 7.

"We're struggling. I'm just being honest with you. We want to keep our kids well, our staff well, and this has been a booger," said Angie Kyle, the principal of Brown Intermediate School in a video on the Sweetwater City Schools PTO Facebook page.

"We don't know the right or wrong answers of everything because honestly, everybody gets criticized across the board for whatever reason or decisions we make."

She said it's a hard decision to close the whole district and she respects Director of Schools Rodney Boruff's call. She encouraged everyone to stay home and get well.