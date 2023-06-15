TN Dept. of Education approves TCAP appeal requests for 6,698 students as of Monday

Third graders who do not meet the proficiency threshold would need to go through additional learning programs or face being held back.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education said as of Monday they received 9,205 appeal requests so far after third-graders across the state took the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program exam.

They previously said around 60% of all students who took the exam failed to meet expectations on the test's ELA portion. To avoid retention, students had a choice to retake the test, enroll in summer school or advance to the fourth grade with a tutor assigned to them.

Parents and guardians also had a choice to file an appeal with the TDOE to make sure students could avoid retention or having to go through additional learning programs, as long as their student received an "approaching" score on the TCAP exam. Around 25% of third-graders scored "below" on the exam across the state, meaning they would not be eligible to appeal the score.

The TDOE said they received 9,205 appeal forms representing 8,206 unique students. Out of all those requests, they said granted appeals to 6,698 unique students. They denied the appeal for 642 students, and 434 were still being processed. They also said 432 appeal forms did not apply because students were not eligible.

A timeline showing the window families have to appeal the scores is available on the TDOE's website. They have between May 30 and June 30 to submit an appeal.

The state's appeals process is only open to students who received a score at or above the 40th percentile on their spring universal reading screener, or if a "catastrophic situation" occurred during the days leading up to the TCAP exam that impacted the student's ability to perform well.