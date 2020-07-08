TDOE and Trevecca University release resources to help families navigate remote learning

The resources are free and are meant to help families learn how to use the tools required for remote learning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As fewer classes are held in schools are more students learn from home, the Tennessee Department of Education and Trevecca University released new resources to help families understand remote learning, called Bridging the Distance: Family Remote Learning.

The resources teach families about common tools and programs used by educators across Tennessee. It also includes modules with videos from experts to help families understand the technology behind online learning.

"This resource is specifically tailored to help families navigate the new world of remote learning and support their child’s education," said TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

Officials said that all school districts in Tennessee are reopening with a virtual or hybrid learning option. About half of school districts are opening in-person, with the option to learn from home. Of those districts, officials said about 20 percent of students are choosing the virtual option.

Best for All Central is TN's Hub for learning & teaching. This new online tool provides a suite of free & optional resources- educator & school leader PD, standards navigator, series of instructional videos with companion lessons, & more. Explore: https://t.co/2zJdcFlLSG pic.twitter.com/wiF6oypPUh — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) August 7, 2020

Bridging the Distance covers four types of tools families and students may use during remote learning — learning management systems, communication systems, video platforms and group discussion platforms.

There are also videos on best practices from experts, teachers and other parents. They cover topics like how to keep a schedule, creating learning spaces, virtual field trips and project-based learning.

Families can also directly contact remote learning experts at Trevecca University for help on specific questions, officials said.