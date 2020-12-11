TDOE announces new live sessions to help school leaders address COVID-19 challenges

The fall Tennessee Principal Professional Learning Series will address topics on how to support teachers and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — School principals across Tennessee are facing new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Tennessee Department of Education is working with the University of Tennessee to help solve them.

They announced that they will release more 90-minute sessions of the Tennessee Principal Professional Learning Series over the fall. The series will address challenges that school leaders may be facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live sessions will begin the week starting Nov. 15. Principals and assistant principals will need to register for the sessions through one of the following links:

Sessions will be made with UT's Center for Educational Leadership, officials said. They will be held virtually and will focus on supporting educators and helping children both inside and outside of the classroom.

The sessions will be free and optional, officials said. People who participate in them are also eligible for 2020-2021 TASL credit, officials said.

Sessions were also available during the spring and summer months when principals or school leaders could participate and learn how to face unique challenges in schools.

The previous sessions are still available on the department's website. Topics included student social-emotional support and wellness, as well as digital learning strategies.

"This partnership with the department has provided hundreds of school leaders and district staff with essential skills and resources to enhance student learning and success during this challenging school year," said Jim McIntyre, director of the Center for Educational Leadership. "We look forward to continuing this important effort to support school principals this fall.”