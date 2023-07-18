TDOE releases district-level TCAP results

20.6% of Knox County students scored below expectations and 38.2% approached expectations, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released the 2022-2023 TCAP district-level results on Tuesday.

The results include both Fall 2022 end-of-course exams and Spring 2023 exams.

Knox County

41.2% of students met or exceeded expectations in ELA, 33.9% met or exceeded expectations in math, 46.5% met or exceeded expectations in science and 49.5% met or exceeded expectations in social studies.

Anderson County

19.6% of students enrolled in the Anderson County School District scored below expectations and 45.6% approached expectations. 34.8% met or exceeded expectations.

50.4% of students in the Oak Ridge Schools district met or exceeded expectations.

Blount County

16.1% of students enrolled in the Blount County School District scored below expectations and 43.4% approached expectations. 40.5% met or exceeded expectations.

As for Alcoa City Schools, 41.4% of students met or exceeded expectations. For Maryville City Schools, 64.2% of students met or exceeded expectations.

Sevier County

19.8% of Sevier County students scored below expectations and 45.5% approached expectations. 34.7% met or exceeded expectations.