TDOE releases district-level TCAP results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released the 2022-2023 TCAP district-level results on Tuesday.
The results include both Fall 2022 end-of-course exams and Spring 2023 exams.
Knox County
20.6% of Knox County students scored below expectations and 38.2% approached expectations.
41.2% of students met or exceeded expectations in ELA, 33.9% met or exceeded expectations in math, 46.5% met or exceeded expectations in science and 49.5% met or exceeded expectations in social studies.
Anderson County
19.6% of students enrolled in the Anderson County School District scored below expectations and 45.6% approached expectations. 34.8% met or exceeded expectations.
50.4% of students in the Oak Ridge Schools district met or exceeded expectations.
Blount County
16.1% of students enrolled in the Blount County School District scored below expectations and 43.4% approached expectations. 40.5% met or exceeded expectations.
As for Alcoa City Schools, 41.4% of students met or exceeded expectations. For Maryville City Schools, 64.2% of students met or exceeded expectations.
Sevier County
19.8% of Sevier County students scored below expectations and 45.5% approached expectations. 34.7% met or exceeded expectations.
