Students in Knox County's schools are performing better, according to the Tennessee Department of Education's 2018-19 school report cards.

The report measures grade schools and districts across the state.

According to the district's report card, 39.4% of students are performing at or above grade level on state exams. That's still less than half the students -- but it's a 1.7% increase from last year. It's also above Tennessee's statewide academic achievement score, which rose to 36.4%.

The district's biggest improvement was in students who are ready to graduate.

According to the report card, 48% of Knox County's Class of 2018 were ready for college or careers after they graduated. That's a 4.5% improvement from 2017.

The district showed small improvements in several other areas. The report card said fewer students are absent 10% or more of the year. The rate of "chronically absent" students was 15.8% -- 0.7% less than in 2018.

Not everything improved, however. Knox County Schools' latest dropout rate was 7.7% -- that's a 0.5% increase from 2017.

To look up a specific school or district's report card scores, go to reportcard.tnk12.gov.

TDOE officials said the report cards have the same categories as last year, but they've updated the website to make it easier to use.