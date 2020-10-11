TDOE: Tennessee students can earn credentials for 157 approved industries

On Tuesday, the Department of Education released the 2020-2022 Tennessee Promoted Industry Credential List, which includes credentials students can earn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Education released a list of industries students can be certified for while they are still in school.

The new Tennessee Promoted Industry Credential List includes 157 approved industry credentials available for students. It is used to identify various industry credentials that are valued and preferred in Tennessee, ranking them as either "recognized," "valued" or "preferred."

In the new list, officials said that 33 credentials were identified as "recognized," 45 were identified as "valued" and 79 were identified as "preferred."

They said that the list is meant to help set students on a path to success, which includes career and technical education. These programs are meant to develop key skills to make students more employable and develop technical skills.

TDOE released 2020-22 TN Promoted Industry Credential List, including 157 approved industry credentials for students in TN. Ensuring students can earn these credentials is a critical component of TN CTE work to help all students be college & career ready. https://t.co/F7aqnta0wC — TN Dept of Education (@TNedu) November 10, 2020

Some of the credentials include creative fields like film editing or design. Others certify students in technical fields like cybersecurity, information technology, automotive service or web development.

Students can also be certified as an emergency medical responder, to work in cosmetology or as a registered behavior technician, according to officials.