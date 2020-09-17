TDOE: Third of school districts in Tennessee improve graduation rates

The Tennessee Department of Education said that over a third of districts improved their graduation rates and 89.6 percent graduated on time with a regular diploma.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Students across Tennessee had a reason to celebrate after a third of districts in the state saw their graduation rates improve, according to the department of education.

Officials also said that 89.6 percent of students graduated on time with a regular diploma, for the 2019-2020 school year. However, it was a slight dip from last year when 89.7 percent of students graduated on time.

Schools also faced more challenges this year, officials said. There is a time around March through August when schools help students complete credits and meet graduation requirements — around the same time many schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six districts improved their graduation rates by five percentage points or more — Dyersburg City Schools, Fayetteville City Schools, Hardeman County Schools, Obion County Schools, Weakley County Schools and the West Carrol Special School District.