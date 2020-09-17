TDOE: Third of school districts in Tennessee improve graduation rates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Students across Tennessee had a reason to celebrate after a third of districts in the state saw their graduation rates improve, according to the department of education.
Officials also said that 89.6 percent of students graduated on time with a regular diploma, for the 2019-2020 school year. However, it was a slight dip from last year when 89.7 percent of students graduated on time.
Schools also faced more challenges this year, officials said. There is a time around March through August when schools help students complete credits and meet graduation requirements — around the same time many schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Six districts improved their graduation rates by five percentage points or more — Dyersburg City Schools, Fayetteville City Schools, Hardeman County Schools, Obion County Schools, Weakley County Schools and the West Carrol Special School District.
In total, 69 districts improved their graduation rates from 2019 to 2020. There were also 37 schools that had graduation rates of 100 percent.