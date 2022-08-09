Rising prices could reduce value of teacher pay raises from new state education funding formula

In April, lawmakers passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement plan, replacing a 30-year funding formula called BEP.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In April, Tennessee lawmakers passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) plan. It replaced a 30-year funding formula that was used to allocate funds for school districts across the state.

Part of the new plan called for raises to teacher salaries. With every increase in education funding, it says there must also be increases to state minimum salaries. According to materials from the state about TISA, the state minimum salary for teachers is on track to increase by $45,000 by 2026.

In Jan. 2019, the state minimum salary was $35,000 for teachers. As prices continue to rise for gasoline, food and many other common items — the value of a pay raise may shrink.

In 2021, the U.S. inflation rate was 7% and so far in 2022, the rate has gone up to around 9.1%, bringing the cost of living up with it. The year-by-year pay increases proposed in TISA could lose their significance due to the historic increases in the inflation rate.

With TISA, teachers who receive the state minimum salary may only see a 4% raise each year — less than the current inflation rate of 9.1%.

In Knox County, teachers with a bachelor's degree starting out in their careers can make around $43,000 per year. However, teachers with a master's degree and 20 years of experience could be paid around $67,000 per year in Knox County.

Teachers with the most possible qualifications — a doctorate with 20 years of experience — could get paid up to around $74,000 per year in Knox County.