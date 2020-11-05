This week, we're highlighting some special members of the community: teachers.

They're people who remind students that they can become anything and that there is always more of the world to explore — whether it's in a book, an equation or a piece of art. They bring families together around a shared passion for learning and help communities come together around schools.

It's harder to do their jobs now after schools closed and students stayed home through the end of the semester. Yet, they're still working to find new ways to connect with students, whether it's on-the-road during a teacher parade or online through a teleconferencing meeting.

Every day, we'll highlight some special East Tennessee teachers whose hard work connects with students and leads them towards a brighter future.

May 11

Teresa Duncan: Commemorating 40 years of work

Teresa Duncan is one awesome teacher. She impacted the lives of thousands of students during her 40-year career. Now, she's retiring and because of COVID-19, she won't be able to celebrate with her students. But thanks to Anderson County Schools and her daughter, she was given a special shout-out to commemorate all the work she's done and the students she helped.

RELATED: Teacher creates YouTube channel to connect with her students during pandemic

Teachers find innovative ways to connect with students

In this isolation, many teachers have found ways to connect with students and maintain what many have taken for granted. They've found ways to feed more than just students' minds and have managed to maintain a sense of unity in uncertain times. And for that, they deserve a shout-out!

RELATED: 'It's just for them' | Athens teachers give thousands of books to students during pandemic