"Teachers are carrying a lot" | Therapist talks through how teachers are coping with stress

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Melissa Rose is a licensed therapist in Knoxville. She said teachers across the country and in East Tennessee are trying to cope with the stress brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This pandemic has had such an impact on teachers here locally," Rose said. "Many teachers are having to choose between their students and their own families."
We asked her for tips on how teachers can manage the stress of the classroom, with the addition of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What are some tools we can share with teachers to keep them going?
"I think it's important that teachers know we understand this is difficult for them," Rose said. "I also think it's important that teachers lean on each other."
She also said that it's important for teachers to examine their self-care habits, and to examine it often.
Should teachers speak up and make their voices heard about the stress they're feeling from the COVID-19 pandemic?
"Whether it's on Facebook or in a group, any way that they can connect and make their voices heard is going to be beneficial and cathartic in itself, just to say 'Hey this is a lot!'" she said.
What do you want teachers to walk away with?
"Find healthy ways to cope with the stress and if you are really struggling with coping, don't hesitate to come out to a therapist. We would love to help you overcome these challenges and listen," Rose said. "Take care of yourself."