"Teachers are carrying a lot" | Therapist talks through how teachers are coping with stress

Licensed therapist Melissa Rose said going back to school during a pandemic is giving teachers a lot of stress, and many are trying to cope.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Melissa Rose is a licensed therapist in Knoxville. She said teachers across the country and in East Tennessee are trying to cope with the stress brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This pandemic has had such an impact on teachers here locally," Rose said. "Many teachers are having to choose between their students and their own families."

We asked her for tips on how teachers can manage the stress of the classroom, with the addition of the COVID-19 pandemic.



What are some tools we can share with teachers to keep them going?



"I think it's important that teachers know we understand this is difficult for them," Rose said. "I also think it's important that teachers lean on each other."

She also said that it's important for teachers to examine their self-care habits, and to examine it often.