KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Teachers can shop for free, donated school supplies Saturday morning at the Teacher Supply Depot.

The event will take place April 13th, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Teacher Supply Depot takes place four times every school year.

The depot location is at 709 North Cedar Bluff Road behind Cedar Bluff Preschool.

“We asked teachers what they needed to be most successful in their classrooms, and school supplies topped the list,” said Stephanie Welch, president of the Great Schools Partnership. “Giving to the Supply Depot is a great way for businesses and individuals to help our teachers and to show appreciation.”

In anticipation of Thank a Teacher week, May 6-10, Great Schools Partnership encourages businesses and individuals to consider donating to the Teacher Supply Depot. The depot is typically open four times a year, but the openings are dependent on donations.