Teachers, staff make use of school mental health resources to overcome obstacles

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Back in school after the holiday break, students and staff are now counting down to the next break.

Looking towards the new year, this half of the school year didn't come without struggles according to teachers, students and parents.

"People have learned how to live with it but that hasn't changed the stresses involved with it," said Anderson County Schools mental health therapist Jordan Walley. "There's been increased anxiety throughout the school system. That doesn't stop with students."

Walley has had one rule, if his door's open anyone can come sit down. Normally he sees a lot of students, but this year has been different.

"This year there's been more staff taking me up on it."

With constant week to week or even daily changes, he said it has been important for teachers to reach out. "It's realizing that it's different this year and that it's ok to have these struggles."

Anderson County teacher Amanda Brooks understands those feelings. "Our job is to keep the kids positive, safe and learning and their mental health up. However we're trying to keep ours up at the same time."

Doing her best to let go of the little things and realize it wouldn't be a perfect year, she still faced obstacles.

"My school has a care team in place and a mentor team so anytime I was feeling down or stressed out I'd go to them. I believe there was one time I was in the office crying."

She said she was open with her students if they knew something was wrong. Helping them understand that it's okay to be stressed or upset.

"Honestly we'll just circle up and talk about it. That way I'm being real with them."