BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The two teachers who assigned a "wholly inappropriate" homework assignment to an eighth-grade class at Sunset Middle School have resigned, according to a spokesperson with Williamson County Schools.

The spokesperson told News4 that it is unclear if the teachers' resignation is related to the homework assignment.

The social studies assignment included a task in which the students would create a list of expectations that a slave-owning family would give their slaves.

The teachers, Susan Hooper and Kim Best, sent parents the following email after facing backlash for the assignment:

Dear Eighth Grade Families,

This week, we gave our students an assignment we recognize was inappropriate. We have pulled the assignment, and no grade will be given.

We have and will be apologizing to our students. It was never our intention to hurt any of our students. The assignment was insensitive, and it did not promote Sunset Middle's goal of an inclusive environment. Please accept our sincere apologies.

Respectfully,

Susan Hooper and Kim Best

Sunset Middle Principal Dr. Tim Brown and Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney also issued statements regarding the homework. You can read their statements here.