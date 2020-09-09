Tenn. Education commissioner visits East Tennessee

Commissioner Penny Schwinn visited three school districts Wednesday

CLINTON, Tenn. — Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn toured Clinton Elementary School on Wednesday as part of a three-district stop in East Tennessee.

Schwinn dropped in on a few classes to listen to ongoing lessons and visit with students. It's something she tries to do with several districts across the state each school year.

Assistant Principal Abbey Kidwell said the visit went well, and Schwinn praised the school's reopening response. Clinton Elementary School still has zero reported COVID-19 cases after more than 20 days back in the classroom.

Kidwell said she asked Schwinn for guidance from the state on how to conduct teacher evaluations this year.

"What does that look like this year? How do we carry on implementing best practice, implementing good feedback while also knowing the year looks very different. So, she was very in tune with what we had to say about teachers wanting to know what that is going to look like for overall effectiveness and overall standing as a teacher," Kidwell said.

In addition to Clinton City Schools, Schwinn also stopped at the Campbell and Union County school districts during her visit Wednesday.