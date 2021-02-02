Tennessee approves 29 new virtual schools

According to a release, this addition brings the total number of virtual schools in Tennessee to 57.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education has approved 29 new virtual schools for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Since 2011, Tennessee has allowed local school districts to create virtual schools that offer alternative modes of instruction for students.