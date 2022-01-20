Tennessee association sees decline in new teachers, ETSU sees growing interest

While professional groups are seeing fewer people become teachers, some schools said more students are studying to teach.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The Professional Educators of Tennessee says there’s a growing problem in Tennessee schools – fewer people are becoming teachers.

“People are just not choosing education as a field," said Bethany Bowman, who works with the group.

Bowman said the stress and overwhelming work that’s pushing current teachers out is also making potential teachers think twice about starting careers in education.

“Unfortunately, a lot of teachers are telling their children, ‘Don’t become a teacher. It’s not worth it. Don’t do it,’” she said.

Bowman said regulations surrounding student teaching make it even harder for teachers to do their jobs and be happy doing them.

“It’s impossible to work and do your student teaching,” she said. “Even doing your student teaching, if you’re one of those lucky people whose parents are paying for your college, it’s still many, many hoops to jump through.”

But in Johnson City, ETSU’s Karin Keith said she’s seeing a different story. As chair of the program, she said she’s welcomed more students studying to become teachers every year. She points to the way her faculty does things differently.

“I think our students are going out and telling other students what a great program we have and I think that’s driving our enrolment,” Keith said.

Keith said her faculty are focused on extra support, extra tutoring for students, even helping with problems in students' personal lives that impact their education.

She said schools in Nashville and Chattanooga have reached out for help, struggling to fill positions. She took a bus of students to check out the opportunities.

“Special education, a lot of the math, science — those are considered hard to staff,” she said.