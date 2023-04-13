Bill aiming to improve school security heads to Governor's desk

Governor Bill Lee said that he plans to sign the bill into law when it reaches his desk.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill meant to improve security at schools across Tennessee passed the state Senate and House of Representatives and is now headed to Governor Bill Lee's desk. The House concurred with the Senate's amendments to the bill on Wednesday.

The bill, SB 0274, was part of Governor Bill Lee's goals to increase school security after three children and three adults were killed in a school shooting in Nashville. Its companion bill passed the House on April 6, and Gov. Lee said that he plans to sign it into law when it reaches his desk.

The bill requires schools across the state, including private and church-affiliated schools, to have an accountability plan making sure exterior school doors are locked while students are there.

Schools built after July 1, 2023, also need to have a clear, bullet-resistant or entry-resistant film on the glass panel of entryways or basement-level windows and doors. They must also have a camera system and at least one main entrance with two separate sets of doors.

The bill also says meetings about school security would not be subject to some open meeting laws and will be closed to the general public. Schools will also need to give law enforcement agencies their floor plans and safety plans.

It also requires schools to conduct at least one armed intruder drill, incident command drill and emergency safety bus drill per year. Armed intruder drills must be done in coordination with law enforcement.

Students may be present during incident command drills conducted by private schools or church-related schools, but not for ones conducted by school safety teams. Incident command drills must also "prepare school staff and law enforcement agencies on what to expect in the event of an emergency situation in the school."