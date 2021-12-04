Tennessee Board of Education to consider new virtual learning rule in Monday meeting

The rule would require virtual students in Tennessee to un-enroll from their base school and enroll in a virtual school approved by the state.

TENNESSEE, USA — Another big decision is coming up for families regarding school next year.

For many, it will depend on the Board of Education's meeting tonight.

During the meeting, board members will consider a new virtual learning rule.

This idea caused Knox County Schools to postpone its enrollment window for virtual learning.

The district said postponing the deadline will give the district more time to learn about the board's decision and for parents to decide what is best for their children.

If the rule is approved by the state board, KCS said its plan would be to apply for three virtual schools for elementary, middle, and high school students, with each having a capacity of 1,500 students as required by law.

KCS said the state board's decision will not affect enrollment for its summer learning plans.