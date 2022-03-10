x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Tennessee education officials consider requiring course correction plans for students with Ds & Fs

This year, Tennessee public schools moved to a 10-point grading scale.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grading is different for Memphis-Shelby County students this year, and now Tennessee education officials are working on ways to better grades across the state.

This year they've already changed to a 10-point grading scale.

  • ‘A’ is 90-100
  • ‘B’ is 80 – 89
  • ‘C’ is 70 – 79
  • ‘D’ is 60- 69

Anything below that is failing.

Starting next school year, students getting a ‘D’ or an ‘F’ could be required to take new steps to bring up their grades.

Officials suggest Tennessee students who don't average a ‘C’ in a course develop a course corrective plan. They would have to outline how they plan to succeed with oversight to ensure the students follow the plan.

RELATED: Children's author promotes positivity in new book called 'One Day The Sun Will Shine.'

RELATED: 'Keys to Life' | New after-school program teaching high schoolers trades

RELATED: American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidance on kids with lice

RELATED: MSCS announces highest graduation rate since 2013 merger

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out