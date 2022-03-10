Tennessee education officials consider requiring course correction plans for students with Ds & Fs

This year, Tennessee public schools moved to a 10-point grading scale.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grading is different for Memphis-Shelby County students this year, and now Tennessee education officials are working on ways to better grades across the state.

This year they've already changed to a 10-point grading scale.

‘A’ is 90-100

‘B’ is 80 – 89

‘C’ is 70 – 79

‘D’ is 60- 69

Anything below that is failing.

Starting next school year, students getting a ‘D’ or an ‘F’ could be required to take new steps to bring up their grades.