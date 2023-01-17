UT, Volkswagen expand research collaboration

Volkswagen Innovation Hub Knoxville, located on the UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm, recently celebrated its third anniversary.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee and Volkswagen Group of America Inc. have announced plans to accelerate their research partnership through new programming.

Both aim to kick off more than 10 new joint research projects through 2025, introduce more Ph.D. fellowship and internship positions at Volkswagen, establish dedicated guest lectures with Volkswagen senior experts and create additional student engagement programs starting in October.

Volkswagen Innovation Hub Knoxville, located on the UT Research Park at Cherokee Farm, recently celebrated its third anniversary.

The hub focuses on advanced research in automotive lightweight structures, sustainable materials and electric mobility.